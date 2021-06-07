COVID-19: Quebec reports under 200 new cases again, 3 more deaths

Quebec is reporting 194 new COVID-19 cases Monday as more pandemic-induced restrictions are lifted in Montreal and the surrounding areas.

The daily tally of infections is among the lowest seen since last September, before the second wave of the health crisis gripped the province. Monday marks the second day in a row that the case count is under 200.

Authorities also recorded three additional deaths, one of which took place in the past 24 hours. The other two fatalities occurred between May 31 and June 5.

The vaccination rollout saw another 68,021 doses given since the last report. So far, more than 6.1 million shots have been administered.

As the immunization campaign heats up, Quebec is expecting an additional 46,390 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. The government says 21,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine are set to be delivered as well.

Anyone who is 80 and older can officially advance their appointment for their second dose of the vaccine as of Monday. Under the revised schedule, all adults will be able to bump up their booster shots by the end of the month.

Hospitalizations remain on the downswing with a drop of nine for a total of 265. Of those patients, 58 are in intensive care, a decrease of three from the previous day.

The most recent screening information, which dates from Saturday, shows 15,755 tests were given that day.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has seen a total of 371,960 cases. The health crisis has killed 11,152 Quebecers to date.

The number of recoveries, meanwhile, has now topped 358,000.

The latest novel coronavirus indicators come as Montreal and Laval are no longer designated red zones. They have been downgraded to orange on the government’s COVID-19 alert scale, which means gyms and restaurant dining rooms can reopen.

Rules are also further relaxed in seniors’ residences and long-term care homes as of Monday. Those facilities were hard hit by the first wave of the pandemic.

