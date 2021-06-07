Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for youth aged 12 and over in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A number of pop-up clinics for youth are set to begin on Tuesday across Hamilton giving those aged 12 and up a chance to get a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine over the next week.

Nineteen clinics at eight locations across the city will offer the first doses beginning at two locations on June 8 with the last two on June 14.

All clinics are by appointment only and are at these locations:

Saltfleet Community Centre, Stoney Creek – June 8

Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre – June 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14

Norman Pinky Lewis Recreation Centre – June 8, 9, 11

Ancaster Rotary Centre – June 9

Dundas Community Centre – June 10

Harry Howell Twin-Pad Arena – June 11

Glanbrook Arena – June 12, 13

Sackville Hill Seniors Recreation Centre – June 12, 13, 14

Registration for the sessions can be made with the provincial booking system, the province’s call centre at 1-888-999-6488 or made with Hamilton public health at 905-974-9848 (option 7).

Ontario has administered around 10 million doses across the province as of June 7 with about a million fully vaccinated.

Close to 350,000 Hamiltonians have received at least a single shot through clinics, pharmacies and primary care partners. About two-thirds of the city’s eligible population over 18 have a received vaccine dose.

Hamilton’s medical officer of health (MOH) said although “walk-in” clinics are still a part of the city vaccination plan, most going forward will be by appointment only to make sure enough vaccine is on hand.

The deployment of the latest pop-up clinics is a part of an initiative to use up extra vaccines shipped from the province.

“They keep that strategic allocation to help out in certain spots, and sometimes we do have some that has been left over,” Dr. Elizabeth Richardson told Global News.

“If we do have some people who’ve had to cancel out of clinics, we immediately turn around and do clinic as soon as possible to get that vaccine out.”

Richardson says COVID-19 vaccine supply in recent months has been “fantastic” with very few issues after the province’s struggles in February.

The MOH says there will be plenty of supply in the next few months to meet demands, however, at present, the availability of the Moderna shot is still of concern.

“Moderna has been a bit more of a challenge. And so that’s why we’re having a little bit of a challenge right now with these clinics for those that want to move up their doses. But the province is really trying hard to level out the supply and meet the demand across the province.”