Canada election: Spadina–Fort York

The Spadina–Fort York riding is part of the city of Toronto and its rough boundaries are Mill Street, The Esplanade and Bay Street, connecting to Dundas Street toward Dovercourt Road and reaching west toward Dufferin Street to the F.G. Gardiner Expressway and Lake Ontario.

Liberal incumbent Adam Vaughan has represented the riding since the 2015 election.

The riding was created for the 2015 federal election as a part of a riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. It was created from the ridings of Trinity—Spadina and Toronto Centre.

Roughly 35 per cent of the riding’s residents are immigrants, according to the most recent census. The most common non-official mother tongues are Spanish, Cantonese and Mandarin.

Candidates

Liberal: Adam Vaughan (incumbent)

Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

PPC:

