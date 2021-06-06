Ironman triathlon postponed to September in Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Ironman Canada, a world-renowned triathlon race, has been postponed for a second year in Penticton, B.C.

Event organizers announced on their website that based on B.C.’s COVID-19 guidelines and conversations with health officials the triathlon event is postponed from Aug. 29 to Sept. 26.

“Our team will continue to work hard developing and refining operational plans in a manner consistent with local community objectives and within the guidelines and recommendations set by public health entities as it relates to COVID-19,” organizers said.

“All permits will be issued pending health regulations and approvals.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last summer’s event was ultimately cancelled with the goal of returning this summer.

2:07 Ironman Canada Eyes Return to Penticton Ironman Canada Eyes Return to Penticton – May 8, 2019

From 1983 to 2012, Penticton played host to Ironman, but the city severed ties with the world-famous brand, citing rising costs and falling benefits.

The race, which featured a 3.86-km swim, a 180-km bike ride and a 42-km marathon, drew a field of approximately 2,500 athletes.

After dropping Ironman, Penticton partnered with other multi-sport race organizers, but none had the impact or brand-name recognition that Ironman has.

Though the Ironman race relocated to Whistler, Penticton announced in July 2019 that the triathlon was returning to the South Okanagan after the two sides agreed to a five-year contract.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Kelowna man fighting type 1 diabetes takes on Ironman Kelowna man fighting type 1 diabetes takes on Ironman – Sep 5, 2016

“Penticton is where we set all of our benchmarks as an industry and we have always held up the industry against what we have done here in the past in Penticton,” said Ironman regional director Dave Christen at the time.

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki told Global News that “our people stood hard and stood straight to make sure that we get the best deal we can.”

For more about Ironman Canada Penticton, click here.