Canada election: Simcoe–Grey

The Simcoe–Grey riding encompasses Collingwood, New Tecumseth, Wasaga Beach, Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Essa and The Blue Mountains. It borders Simcoe North, Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, Barrie–Innisfil, York–Simcoe, King–Vaughan, Dufferin–Caledon and Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound.

Terry Dowdall of the Conservative Party won the Ontario riding in the 2019 election.

In the past, the party has mostly voted Conservative, although it started off with the Liberal vote in 1997 and then again in 2000.

Dowdall served on Canada’s national defence standing committee prior to the 2021 election. He’s served as mayor, deputy mayor and as a township councillor in Essa, Ont.

Candidates

Conservative Party: Terry Dowdall (incumbent)

Liberal Party:

NDP:

Green Party:

People’s Party:

Veterans Coalition Party:

