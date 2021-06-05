Menu

Canada

Distressed swimmer dies after being pulled from Crowe River: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 10:46 pm
Peterborough County OPP say a swimmer in distress was rescued from Crowe River but later died in hospital. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a swimmer in distress was rescued from Crowe River but later died in hospital. Don Mitchell / Global News

A swimmer died following an incident in Crowe River in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township on Saturday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11:45 a.m. emergency crews were called to assist after a male swimmer failed to surface in the Crowe River.

The victim was in the river with a friend when he went into distress and slipped under the water, OPP said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Body of Highlands East Township man recovered from Dark Lake east of Haliburton: OPP

The victim was located by bystanders and CPR was initiated, police said.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased, OPP said Saturday afternoon.

OPP say the cause of the incident remains under investigation. The identification of the victim will not be released until the next of kin are notified, police said.

