Distressed swimmer dies after being pulled from Crowe River: Peterborough County OPP

A swimmer died following an incident in Crowe River in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township on Saturday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11:45 a.m. emergency crews were called to assist after a male swimmer failed to surface in the Crowe River.

The victim was in the river with a friend when he went into distress and slipped under the water, OPP said.

The victim was located by bystanders and CPR was initiated, police said.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased, OPP said Saturday afternoon.

OPP say the cause of the incident remains under investigation. The identification of the victim will not be released until the next of kin are notified, police said.

