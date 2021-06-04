Body of Highlands East Township man recovered from Dark Lake east of Haliburton: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say the body of a man was recovered from a lake east of Haliburton on Thursday afternoon.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 2 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call that a body had been located in the water of Dark Lake in the hamlet of Wilberforce, about 30 kilometres east of Haliburton.

OPP say the victim has been identified as Steven Honderich, 60, of Highlands East Township.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

“Foul play is not suspected at this time and there is no threat to public safety,” OPP said early Friday.

The investigation continues by the OPP’s crime unit.

It’s the third incident in two weeks of bodies recovered from area lakes after the body of an Ajax man was recovered from Mink Lake on May 20 and the body of a Combermere man was recovered from Bell Rapids Lake on May 31.