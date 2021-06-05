Hundreds in convoy to Kamloops to show support for Indigenous Canadians

Send this page to someone via email

Horns were blaring on Saturday with truckers on a journey from Kelowna to Kamloops.

An Okanagan trucker organized a massive convoy to the site where 215 bodies of children were found at a former residential school.

West Kelowna trucker Mike Otto said when he heard the news of the horrific discovery — he had to do something.

“I decided I needed to do something on Facebook, on Monday,” said Otto.

“And it just took off from there.”

The convoy arrived in Kamloops Saturday afternoon with hundreds of vehicles honking their horns in support.

Corinne Derickson, an indigenous woman who says her grandparents lived at residential schools, jumped at the opportunity to help organize the convoy.

“When Mike reached out to me to ride shotgun in the truck I was like hell yes,” she said. “I want to be a part of this and bring attention, spotlight the truth. The truth needs to be revealed.”

The truckers left the Okanagan in the morning, growing with the addition of convoys from across B.C.

A few convoys came from the Lower Mainland, as well as others from across B.C.’s Interior.

Otto says the support shown blew him away.

“It’s unbelievable. Just putting out the call to everyone to coordinate this. It happened within a matter of hours,” said Otto.

“It’s unbelievable just to see the support from the community and the truck drivers.”

The convoy also consisted of motorcycles, school buses and regular cars to make for hundreds of people coming together at the former residential school site.

