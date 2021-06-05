Vancouver police officers suffer broken legs in crash with transit bus

Two Vancouver police officers suffered broken legs in a collision with a transit bus on Friday night.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Dumfries Streets.
Vancouver police say the officers, members of the emergency response team, were responding to a call about a man with a gun in East Vancouver with lights and sirens activated when they collided with the bus.
Firefighters extracted the officers from the vehicle, and they were transported to hospital.
The bus driver and three passengers were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and have since been released, police said.
The crash is being investigated by the VDP’s collision investigation unit.
