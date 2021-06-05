Menu

News

Vancouver police officers suffer broken legs in crash with transit bus

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 4:17 pm
Firefighters respond to a crash between a police vehicle and a transit bus in Vancouver Friday night. View image in full screen
Firefighters respond to a crash between a police vehicle and a transit bus in Vancouver Friday night. Ryan Stelting

Two Vancouver police officers suffered broken legs in a collision with a transit bus on Friday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Dumfries Streets.

Read more: VPD constable charged in 2018 crash that injured 3 officers and 2 pedestrians

Vancouver police say the officers, members of the emergency response team, were responding to a call about a man with a gun in East Vancouver with lights and sirens activated when they collided with the bus.

Firefighters extracted the officers from the vehicle, and they were transported to hospital.

Read more: VPD officer charged after striking cyclist with vehicle during 2018 police chase

The bus driver and three passengers were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and have since been released, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the VDP’s collision investigation unit.

