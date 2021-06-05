One COVID-19 death, 276 new cases reported in Manitoba Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 60s from Manitoba’s Prairie Mountain Health Region is the latest to succumb to COVID-19, as the province added 276 new cases Saturday.

Officials say her death is linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

Six cases were also removed due to a data error, for a net new total of 270.

The province also provided a breakdown of the latest cases.

159 are in the Winnipeg health region.

54 are in Southern Health.

26 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

22 are in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

15 are in the Northern health region.

The data shows there are 4,114 active cases, and 47,345 people have recovered from the virus, out of 52,531 total lab confirmed cases.

The provincial five-day test-positivity rate is sitting at 11.5 per cent, while Winnipeg is at 12.7 per cent.

294 people are in Manitoba hospitals, including 63 receiving intensive care.

An additional 39 people are receiving critical care outside of the province. Officials say there are 36 in Ontario, one in Saskatchewan, and two in Alberta.

To date, 14 patients have been returned back into Manitoba after receiving intensive care elsewhere, including one who was transferred on Friday.

Meantime, the province says an outbreak has been declared at Salem Home in Winkler and has been moved to the Critical or “red” level on the Pandemic Response System.

Additionally, 2,486 lab tests were completed Friday.

The provincial death toll now sits at 1,072.