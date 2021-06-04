Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Second-dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded again in Manitoba

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 7:01 pm
Manitoba health officials have lowered eligibility for second-doses of COVID-19 to include anyone who got their first shot on or before April 25. View image in full screen
Manitoba health officials have lowered eligibility for second-doses of COVID-19 to include anyone who got their first shot on or before April 25. The Canadian Press file

Manitoba has again expended eligibility for a second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

As of Friday, anyone who received a first dose on or before April 25 can now book an appointment for a second.

Read more: Another 4 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, 329 new cases reported

All Indigenous people in the province, as well, as people with certain high-risk medical conditions, can also book a second dose.

Earlier this week health officials announced those who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for their first dose can get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for their second shot.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Premier discusses grant program intended to reach vaccine hesitant' Manitoba Premier discusses grant program intended to reach vaccine hesitant
Manitoba Premier discusses grant program intended to reach vaccine hesitant

Health officials have said those making appointments need to know which vaccine they first received, and the date the dose was given. Personal vaccine information can be found on Shared Health’s website or by calling the local public health office.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, all Manitobans 12 and over are eligible to book their first-dose appointments.

Read more: Canada wants Moderna doses from U.S. to make up for delivery delays

First and second-dose vaccine appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or visiting the province’s website.

Health officials have previously said they expect to announce new second-dose eligibility on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagVaccine tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers