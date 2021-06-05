Police investigate reported shooting in southeast Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police remained at the scene on Saturday morning of a late-night shooting in southeast Vancouver.

Police were called to the area around East Kent Avenue and Chanderly Place around 10 p.m., Friday night.

Officers could be seen placing evidence markers and police tape at the scene.

There were also reports of a burned-out vehicle at Columbia and 59th Street.

Vancouver police have yet to comment on whether anyone was injured or if the incident was targeted.

