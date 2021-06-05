Menu

Crime

Police investigate reported shooting in southeast Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 1:06 pm
Investigators put up police tape at the scene of a reported shooting in southeast Vancouver on Friday night. View image in full screen
Investigators put up police tape at the scene of a reported shooting in southeast Vancouver on Friday night. Global News

Vancouver police remained at the scene on Saturday morning of a late-night shooting in southeast Vancouver.

Police were called to the area around East Kent Avenue and Chanderly Place around 10 p.m., Friday night.

Officers could be seen placing evidence markers and police tape at the scene.

There were also reports of a burned-out vehicle at Columbia and 59th Street.

Vancouver police have yet to comment on whether anyone was injured or if the incident was targeted.

