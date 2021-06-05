‘Not a ton of relief’: heatwave continues in southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

It’s another hot one for most of southern Manitoba.

A heat warning from Environment Canada remained in effect on Saturday, calling for temperatures in the low to mid-30s. The above seasonal temperatures are expected to stick around for the weekend.

Saturday’s forecasted high for Winnipeg was 34 C.

“Not a tonne of relief,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Janelle Gergely, after temperatures near 35 C on Friday.

“We might not see those mid-30’s but still hovering around 30 C, about 8 C above normal and that’s going to stick around for the long-range.”

Environment Canada says everyone is at risk from the heat, but children, older adults, those with chronic illnesses, and people living alone are at particularly high risk.

“We recommend if you’re going to do activities outside to not do them in the peak hours, do them in the morning or evening,” Gergely said.

“If you are going to be out during peak hours, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

In anticipation of the warm weather, the city of Winnipeg opened spray pads to help families beat the heat. But the city is also asking people not to exceed 30 minutes at a spray pad at a time, and that those who have the ability to stay cool at home should stay indoors.

According to Environment Canada, daily temperatures in the high 20s will continue into the next week.