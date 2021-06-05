Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw hits record level after no winning ticket sold for Friday’s jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

However, there were also 33 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and eight of them were won.

Four Maxmillion prizes went to lottery players in Ontario, two in the Prairies, one and British Columbia and one to a lucky ticket holder in Enfield, N.S.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday will again be an estimated $70 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes will increase to 47.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said the $117 million in top prizing available in Tuesday’s draw marks the biggest top prize pool in Canadian lottery history.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Ryan Rocca