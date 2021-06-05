Menu

Canada

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw hits record level after no winning ticket sold for Friday’s jackpot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2021 10:35 am
Click to play video: 'Store owners return $1M lottery ticket that woman tossed in trash' Store owners return $1M lottery ticket that woman tossed in trash
WATCH ABOVE: The owners of a Massachusetts convenience store are being hailed for their integrity after they returned a $1-million-winning scratch ticket that a customer had accidentally thrown away – May 25, 2021

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

However, there were also 33 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and eight of them were won.

Four Maxmillion prizes went to lottery players in Ontario, two in the Prairies, one and British Columbia and one to a lucky ticket holder in Enfield, N.S.

Read more: ‘It’s unbelievable’: Hamilton lottery winner can’t believe his luck

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday will again be an estimated $70 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes will increase to 47.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said the $117 million in top prizing available in Tuesday’s draw marks the biggest top prize pool in Canadian lottery history.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Ryan Rocca

© 2021 The Canadian Press
