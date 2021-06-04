Neighbourhood group opposes large Kelowna resort development

Send this page to someone via email

A local resident group in the South Pandosy area of Kelowna is speaking up with concerns about the recently approved development that will be built next to Gyro Beach.

“We do have a village feel right now, but with these larger resort-style structures, it will become less of a village and more of a resort,” said Paul Clark, a KLO Neighbourhood Association board member.

“I think neighbours are very concerned. When we looked at the 2040 official community plan, it looks like the standard will be 14 storeys (for new developments). Will this (area) turn into downtown number 2?”

Stober Group will be transforming this site, which is currently home to the Willow Creek campground next to Gyro Beach, into a unique development consisting of two towers, 10 and 14 storeys high.

Current zoning for the site allows for only four-storey buildings, but the Stober Group recently had its project’s height variance approved by city council.

“I have concerns with how quickly the development was approved,” said Clark.

“I want to see more community input.”

“Parking is going to be an issue because it’s difficult to have underground parking in this area,” explained Clark.

“So, when you have these developments which are created for the exclusive use of those that are in the higher floors, then the parking tends to be spread out in the area. It messes up the parking for the rest.”

The Stober Group declined to give an interview in time for publication but has told Global News the development will have a positive impact on the community and the city.

“A large wide sidewalk (will be built) all the way down Pandosy Road and we will improve a transit stop right in front of the development,” Dallas Gray, a Stober Group spokesperson, told Global News on Wednesday.

“There (will also be) 22,000 ft. of commercial space which will provide amenities like restaurants, cafés and services for the South Pandosy neighbourhood and for all of Kelowna to enjoy.“

