COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital.

Interior Health, which declared the outbreak, says it’s at unit 3E, where two patients and one staff member have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The health agency says the investigation into the outbreak is ongoing and that any patients with COVID-19 are being relocated to the hospital’s dedicated COVID unit.

Interior Health says anyone considered potentially exposed will be contacted directly, and that there’s no evidence of COVID-19 transmission to other areas of the hospital at this time.

“Outbreak control measures are in place and a team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with KGH clinical staff and leaders, are meeting daily to contain the outbreak,” said Interior Health.

Story continues below advertisement

“The hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care. Please continue with any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital.”

2:10 Good news for B.C. AstraZeneca patients Good news for B.C. AstraZeneca patients