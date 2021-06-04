SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 2:07 pm
Interior Health says two patients and one staff member in unit 3E have tested positive for COVID-19. View image in full screen
Interior Health says two patients and one staff member in unit 3E have tested positive for COVID-19. Global News

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital.

Interior Health, which declared the outbreak, says it’s at unit 3E, where two patients and one staff member have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The health agency says the investigation into the outbreak is ongoing and that any patients with COVID-19 are being relocated to the hospital’s dedicated COVID unit.

Read more: New COVID-19 cases in B.C. fall below 200 for 3rd consecutive day

Interior Health says anyone considered potentially exposed will be contacted directly, and that there’s no evidence of COVID-19 transmission to other areas of the hospital at this time.

Trending Stories

“Outbreak control measures are in place and a team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with KGH clinical staff and leaders, are meeting daily to contain the outbreak,” said Interior Health.

Story continues below advertisement

“The hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care. Please continue with any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital.”

Click to play video: 'Good news for B.C. AstraZeneca patients' Good news for B.C. AstraZeneca patients
Good news for B.C. AstraZeneca patients
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagHealth tagInterior Health tagIHA tagInterior Health Authority tagKGH tagKelowna General Hospital tagCovid Outbreak taghospital outbreak tagKelowna COVID outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers