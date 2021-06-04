Former Edmonton cheerleading coach facing sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

A man who used to coach cheerleading in Edmonton is facing two sexual assault charges and police believe there may be more victims.

In December, a woman told police her cheerleading coach sexually assaulted her when she was 17, in 2013 and 2014.

After an investigation, Christopher McMurran, 33, was charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The Hamilton, Ont., man was arrested in Edmonton and has been released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on July 7.

McMurren reportedly coached cheerleading in Edmonton from 2011 to 2016.

Police believe there may be other potential victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“It is important to remember that abuse of a position of trust, authority or power can invalidate what might otherwise appear to be consent,” a Friday news release read.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton police service at 780-423-4567, #377 from a mobile phone or online.