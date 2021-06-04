Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Edmonton cheerleading coach facing sexual assault charges

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 4, 2021 6:32 pm
A former Edmonton cheerleading coach is facing two counts of sexual assault. View image in full screen
A former Edmonton cheerleading coach is facing two counts of sexual assault. Getty Images

A man who used to coach cheerleading in Edmonton is facing two sexual assault charges and police believe there may be more victims.

In December, a woman told police her cheerleading coach sexually assaulted her when she was 17, in 2013 and 2014.

After an investigation, Christopher McMurran, 33, was charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The Hamilton, Ont., man was arrested in Edmonton and has been released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on July 7.

Trending Stories

McMurren reportedly coached cheerleading in Edmonton from 2011 to 2016.

Police believe there may be other potential victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“It is important to remember that abuse of a position of trust, authority or power can invalidate what might otherwise appear to be consent,” a Friday news release read.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton police service at 780-423-4567, #377 from a mobile phone or online.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police service tagEPS tagEdmonton sexual assault tagCheerleading coach charged sexual assault tagCheerleading coach sexual assault tagChristopher McMurran tagEdmonton cheerleading coach charged tagEdmonton cheerleading coach sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers