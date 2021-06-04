Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Extremely rare white raven in intensive care at B.C. wildlife centre

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 10:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Rare white raven in treatment at wildlife rescue centre' Rare white raven in treatment at wildlife rescue centre
Technicians at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington are caring for a rare juvenile white raven. He came to the centre with injured feet. Life expectancy is not good for the birds -- their colouring means they also have compromised immune systems. But with care, there are hopeful signs this this blue-eyed beauty. Kylie Stanton reports.

An extremely rare white raven is currently being cared for at a Vancouver Island wildlife centre after being found last week malnourished and unable to fly.

Derek Downes, an animal care technician at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, said the raven was brought in by a concerned citizen after being found on the ground in the Oceanside area.

Click to play video: 'Injured sacred white raven ‘perking’ up since brought to B.C. rescue centre' Injured sacred white raven ‘perking’ up since brought to B.C. rescue centre
Injured sacred white raven ‘perking’ up since brought to B.C. rescue centre

The juvenile bird is not able to eat on his own and is currently in an intensive care unit so it has space to recover.

Story continues below advertisement

Downes said in the Oceanside area, north of Nanaimo, they have what has been dubbed the ‘Oceanside Sacred White Raven.’

The rare white raven has been at the centre since last week.
The rare white raven has been at the centre since last week. North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre

Read more: ‘He’s lost’: Southern U.S. bird spotted in Vancouver for 1st time, more than 2,000 km from home

Others have been seen in the area over the years, but they are very rare.

Trending Stories

“So it’s actually a leucistic raven,” Downes said. “It does have a little bit of melanin, it’s not a true albino, which lacks all melanin, they do have a little bit of melanin and some, to varying degrees. So, typically in the past, those that have been seen have been stark, stark, white.”

The lack of melanin, or pigment, in white ravens means their feather conditions are poor and their immune system is compromised, he added, meaning usually, white ravens do not make it to adulthood.

Story continues below advertisement

But it is hoped that the presence of grey in his wing means it has a higher level of melanin than other white ravens and therefore a better chance of survival.

Click to play video: 'Rare bird reappears on Vancouver Island after four-year absence' Rare bird reappears on Vancouver Island after four-year absence
Rare bird reappears on Vancouver Island after four-year absence – Jul 4, 2018

Read more: ‘A really big deal’: rare bird sighting on Vancouver Island has birders aflutter

“Really, really hoping we’re going to have some success with this one,” Downes said. “Really hoping we can bring some success to people in these challenging times but know that we’re doing absolutely everything we can for this raven.”

The bird, who has not been named, is starting to improve with tube feedings and antibiotics.

The raven is fed via a tube multiple times a day. View image in full screen
The raven is fed via a tube multiple times a day. North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre

At the centre, they have six ravens that are not able to be released so they will live at the centre for the rest of their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

Downes said they hope this rare white bird will start eating on his own soon and continue to get better, with the hope that one day it can be released back into the wild.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre tagOceanside tagWhite Raven tagRare white raven tagErrington wildlife centre tagOceanside Sacred White Raven tagOceanside white raven tagOceanside white raven sighting tagWhite raven symbolism tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers