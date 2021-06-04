Social media rumours of attempted abduction in Langley not true, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are now in custody after an attempted carjacking in Langley on Thursday.

However, RCMP said rumours of an attempted abduction that circulated on social media after the event are not true.

Police were called at 5:20 p.m. following a report of an assault in the 20800 block of 51B Avenue.

The two men reportedly attempted to steal a vehicle, police said, and tried the pull a woman out of the driver’s seat.

Family members of the woman and good Samaritans who were in the area helped stop the men and hold them until police arrived.

0:35 B.C. police say no evidence to support missing women rumours on social media B.C. police say no evidence to support missing women rumours on social media – Feb 7, 2021

Read more: RCMP issue warning following spike in social media scams

Story continues below advertisement

A social media post that circulated after the incident claimed the two men were trying to kidnap the girl in the car, but police said that is not what happened.

The men have not been charged at this time, but RCMP confirmed they will be forwarding the circumstances to the B.C. Prosecution Service for the consideration of charges.