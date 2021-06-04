Menu

Crime

Social media rumours of attempted abduction in Langley not true, say RCMP

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 5:22 pm
RCMP said they were called to the area on Thursday but the situation was not an attempted abduction.
RCMP said they were called to the area on Thursday but the situation was not an attempted abduction. File / Global News

Two men are now in custody after an attempted carjacking in Langley on Thursday.

However, RCMP said rumours of an attempted abduction that circulated on social media after the event are not true.

Police were called at 5:20 p.m. following a report of an assault in the 20800 block of 51B Avenue.

The two men reportedly attempted to steal a vehicle, police said, and tried the pull a woman out of the driver’s seat.

Family members of the woman and good Samaritans who were in the area helped stop the men and hold them until police arrived.

Read more: RCMP issue warning following spike in social media scams

A social media post that circulated after the incident claimed the two men were trying to kidnap the girl in the car, but police said that is not what happened.

The men have not been charged at this time, but RCMP confirmed they will be forwarding the circumstances to the B.C. Prosecution Service for the consideration of charges.

