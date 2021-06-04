Menu

Crime

Arson charges laid in January fire at Albert Street apartment building: London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted June 4, 2021 5:22 pm
136 Albert Street in London, Ont., in an undated photo. View image in full screen
136 Albert Street in London, Ont., in an undated photo. Google Maps

London police have laid two arson charges against a 25-year-old woman in connection with a suspicious fire at an Albert Street apartment building earlier this year.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 136 Albert St. around 11 a.m. on Jan. 31 after receiving a report of a working blaze in an apartment unit.

Crews arriving found heavy smoke coming from the third floor of the six-storey structure.

Read more: Original story: 70 residents evacuated following suspicious London, Ont., apartment fire: officials

Although the blaze was contained to one unit, fire officials told 980 CFPL at the time that heavy smoke had gone throughout the building, including into the stairwells.

Dozens of residents on multiple floors of the building were forced to evacuate as a result of the blaze, which saw no reported injuries and resulted in about $25,000 worth of damage.

On Friday, London police announced that their investigation had led to arson charges being laid against one person.

The accused, identified as a 25-year-old London woman, faces a charge of arson causing damage to property and arson with disregard for human life.

They are scheduled to appear in court in London on Aug. 5, police said.

— With files from Kelly Wang

London tagLondon Police tagArson tagCharges tagLondon Fire tagLondon Fire Department tagDowntown London tagAlbert Street tagJanuary tagRichmond Row tag136 albert street tag

