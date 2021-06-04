COVID-19: Zero deaths reported in Saskatchewan, 89 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announced 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and zero deaths. The total number of provincial infections is 47,186, of which 11,119 are variants of concern.

As for COVID-19 cases, four are in the far northwest, 13 are in the far northeast, nine are in the northwest, six are in the north central, two are in the northeast, 20 are in Saskatoon, one is the central west, five are in the central east, 12 are in Regina, 11 are in the south central and five are in the southeast.

The province says one new case is pending residence information.

There have been 45,351 recoveries from the virus and 1,292 cases are considered active.

The province says 101 people remain in hospital, with 80 people receiving inpatient care and 21 people in intensive care. Six people are in the ICU are in Regina and 10 are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 137 — 11.2 new cases per 100,000.

The province says 2,599 COVID-19 tests were processed on Thursday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 870,689.

An additional 15,633 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the province’s last report Thursday, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 770,463.

The province says 77 per cent of people over the age of 40 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 72 per cent of those aged 30 and older, 67 per cent of those aged 18 and older, and 64 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received their first dose.

