Crime

Ontario trucker convicted of killing Edmonton woman in hotel returns to court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2021 12:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Cindy Gladue’s loved ones relieved with guilty verdict in her 2011 death' Cindy Gladue’s loved ones relieved with guilty verdict in her 2011 death
WATCH ABOVE: Lawyer Lisa Weber and friends Brandy Poorman and Kari Thomason speak outside the Edmonton courthouse after Ontario trucker Bradley Barton found guilty of manslaughter in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue at an Edmonton hotel. – Feb 19, 2021

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and disturbing content.

A mistrial application for an Ontario truck driver found guilty of killing a woman in his Edmonton hotel room is back before a judge Friday afternoon.

In February, a jury convicted 52-year-old Bradley Barton — who is from Mississauga, Ontario — of manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue.

The 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman was found dead in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn in 2011.

It was the second trial for Barton after the Alberta Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada both ordered a new trial.

In his first trial in 2015, a jury found Barton not guilty of first-degree murder.

Click to play video: 'Closing arguments delivered in trial of man accused in violent death of Cindy Gladue' Closing arguments delivered in trial of man accused in violent death of Cindy Gladue

 

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Cindy Gladue tagBradley Barton tagYellowhead Inn tagCindy Gladue death tagBradley Barton trial tagOntario truck driver tagBradley Barton manslaughter conviction tag

