Ontario trucker convicted of killing Edmonton woman in hotel returns to court

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and disturbing content.

A mistrial application for an Ontario truck driver found guilty of killing a woman in his Edmonton hotel room is back before a judge Friday afternoon.

In February, a jury convicted 52-year-old Bradley Barton — who is from Mississauga, Ontario — of manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue.

The 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman was found dead in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn in 2011.

It was the second trial for Barton after the Alberta Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada both ordered a new trial.

In his first trial in 2015, a jury found Barton not guilty of first-degree murder.

