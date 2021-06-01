Ontario trucker convicted of killing Edmonton woman in hotel wants mistrial

By
Staff
The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2021 3:19 pm
WARNING: This story contains graphic details and disturbing content.
An Ontario trucker found guilty of killing a woman in his Edmonton hotel room has applied for a mistrial.
A sentencing hearing was to start today for Bradley Barton, but the proceeding has been postponed.
In February, a jury convicted 52-year-old Barton, who is from Mississauga, Ont., of manslaughter in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue.
Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, bled to death in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn.
The trial heard that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system and bled to death from a severe wound in her vagina.
It was the second trial for Barton, as a jury in 2015 found him not guilty of first-degree murder.
The acquittal sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
