Ontario trucker convicted of killing Edmonton woman in hotel wants mistrial

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and disturbing content.

An Ontario trucker found guilty of killing a woman in his Edmonton hotel room has applied for a mistrial.

A sentencing hearing was to start today for Bradley Barton, but the proceeding has been postponed.

In February, a jury convicted 52-year-old Barton, who is from Mississauga, Ont., of manslaughter in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue.

Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, bled to death in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn.

The trial heard that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system and bled to death from a severe wound in her vagina.

It was the second trial for Barton, as a jury in 2015 found him not guilty of first-degree murder.

The acquittal sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women.

Family of Cindy Gladue rally in downtown Edmonton, April 2, 2015. Protesters show their support for Cindy Gladue attend a rally along Edmonton's city streets on Thursday, April 2, 2015. Protesters show their support for Cindy Gladue during a rally in Edmonton on April 2, 2015. The case of an Ontario trucker acquitted in the death of an Alberta woman referred to at trial as a "native" and a "prostitute" is to go before the Supreme Court this week in what could set a precedent in Canada's sexual assault laws. Bradley Barton says Cindy Gladue died after a night of consensual, rough sex in an Edmonton motel in June 2011. Family members embrace one another as protesters rally outside Edmonton's City Hall on Thursday, April 2, 2015 in support of Cindy Gladue. Drummers take part in a rally for Cindy Gladue takes place outside the court house in Edmonton Alta, on Thursday February 18, 2021. Indigenous people gather for a ceremony for Cindy Gladue held at the courthouse in Edmonton, Alta, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

