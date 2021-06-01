Menu

Canada

Ontario trucker convicted of killing Edmonton woman in hotel wants mistrial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2021 3:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Cindy Gladue’s loved ones relieved with guilty verdict in her 2011 death' Cindy Gladue’s loved ones relieved with guilty verdict in her 2011 death
Lawyer Lisa Weber and friends Brandy Poorman and Kari Thomason speak outside the Edmonton courthouse after Ontario trucker Bradley Barton found guilty of manslaughter in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue at an Edmonton hotel. – Feb 19, 2021

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and disturbing content.

An Ontario trucker found guilty of killing a woman in his Edmonton hotel room has applied for a mistrial.

Read more: Trucker Bradley Barton found guilty of manslaughter in death of woman in Edmonton hotel

A sentencing hearing was to start today for Bradley Barton, but the proceeding has been postponed.

In February, a jury convicted 52-year-old Barton, who is from Mississauga, Ont., of manslaughter in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue.

Read more: Lawyers try to find holes in story of Ontario man accused of killing woman in Edmonton hotel

Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, bled to death in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn.

Click to play video: 'Closing arguments delivered in trial of man accused in violent death of Cindy Gladue' Closing arguments delivered in trial of man accused in violent death of Cindy Gladue

The trial heard that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system and bled to death from a severe wound in her vagina.

Trending Stories

Read more: Supreme Court orders new trial for manslaughter in Cindy Gladue Edmonton motel death

It was the second trial for Barton, as a jury in 2015 found him not guilty of first-degree murder.

Read more: Shine the Light launch honours Cindy Gladue

The acquittal sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women.

Family of Cindy Gladue rally in downtown Edmonton, April 2, 2015. View image in gallery mode
Family of Cindy Gladue rally in downtown Edmonton, April 2, 2015. Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Protesters show their support for Cindy Gladue attend a rally along Edmonton's city streets on Thursday, April 2, 2015. The Supreme Court is to rule today on the case of an Ontario trucker acquitted in the death of an Alberta woman in what could set a precedent in Canada's sexual assault laws. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Topher Seguin. View image in gallery mode
Protesters show their support for Cindy Gladue attend a rally along Edmonton's city streets on Thursday, April 2, 2015. The Supreme Court is to rule today on the case of an Ontario trucker acquitted in the death of an Alberta woman in what could set a precedent in Canada's sexual assault laws. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Topher Seguin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Topher Seguin
Protesters show their support for Cindy Gladue during a rally in Edmonton on April 2, 2015. The case of an Ontario trucker acquitted in the death of an Alberta woman referred to at trial as a "native" and a "prostitute" is to go before the Supreme Court this week in what could set a precedent in Canada's sexual assault laws. Bradley Barton says Cindy Gladue died after a night of consensual, rough sex in an Edmonton motel in June 2011. View image in gallery mode
Protesters show their support for Cindy Gladue during a rally in Edmonton on April 2, 2015. The case of an Ontario trucker acquitted in the death of an Alberta woman referred to at trial as a "native" and a "prostitute" is to go before the Supreme Court this week in what could set a precedent in Canada's sexual assault laws. Bradley Barton says Cindy Gladue died after a night of consensual, rough sex in an Edmonton motel in June 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Topher Seguin
Family members embrace one another as protesters rally outside Edmonton's City Hall on Thursday, April 2, 2015 in support of Cindy Gladue. View image in gallery mode
Family members embrace one another as protesters rally outside Edmonton's City Hall on Thursday, April 2, 2015 in support of Cindy Gladue. Topher Seguin, The Canadian Press
Donna McLeod, Cindy Gladue's mom is blessed with an eagle feather at a rally for Cindy Gladue outside the court house in Edmonton Alta, on Thursday February 18, 2021. Bradley Barton has been charged with manslaughter in this case. View image in gallery mode
Donna McLeod, Cindy Gladue's mom is blessed with an eagle feather at a rally for Cindy Gladue outside the court house in Edmonton Alta, on Thursday February 18, 2021. Bradley Barton has been charged with manslaughter in this case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Drummers take part in a rally for Cindy Gladue takes place outside the court house in Edmonton Alta, on Thursday February 18, 2021. Bradley Barton has been charged with manslaughter in this case. View image in gallery mode
Drummers take part in a rally for Cindy Gladue takes place outside the court house in Edmonton Alta, on Thursday February 18, 2021. Bradley Barton has been charged with manslaughter in this case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Indigenous people gather for a ceremony for Cindy Gladue held at the courthouse in Edmonton, Alta, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Bradley Barton, a 52-year-old long-haul truck driver from Ontario on trial for manslaughter, is accused of killing Gladue. View image in gallery mode
Indigenous people gather for a ceremony for Cindy Gladue held at the courthouse in Edmonton, Alta, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Bradley Barton, a 52-year-old long-haul truck driver from Ontario on trial for manslaughter, is accused of killing Gladue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
