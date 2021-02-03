Menu

Crime

Lawyers try to find holes in story of Ontario man accused of killing woman in Edmonton hotel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2021 2:07 pm
The Yellowhead Inn in north Edmonton. June 10, 2011.
The Yellowhead Inn in north Edmonton. June 10, 2011. Global News

Crown prosecutors continue to look for inconsistencies in what an Ontario man says he told others on the morning he found a woman’s bloody body in his Edmonton hotel room bathtub.

Bradley Barton, who is 52 and from Mississauga, Ont., and is testifying for a third day at his manslaughter trial.

Read more: Ontario man accused of killing woman in Edmonton hotel tells jury he lied several times

He has pleaded not guilty to killing Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree mother, at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

Medical experts previously testified that Gladue suffered from a severe and painful wound to her vagina and bled to death.

Click to play video 'Manslaughter trial begins in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue in Edmonton' Manslaughter trial begins in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue in Edmonton
Manslaughter trial begins in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue in Edmonton – Jan 11, 2021

During cross-examination, Crown prosecutor Julie Snowdon suggested that Barton pretended to be in shock the morning he found Gladue, and that his lies to police about how he knew her were to cover up his crime.

Barton has testified he lied because he didn’t want his family to know he had paid Gladue for sex.

