SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nearly 5,300 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 1:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Growing questions about when Ontario will start its reopening plan as the weather warms' Growing questions about when Ontario will start its reopening plan as the weather warms
WATCH: Although Stage 1 of Ontario’s reopening plan is currently set for the middle of June, the Delta variant is increasing the uncertainty of that timeline.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says another 5,274 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the region in the last day.

As of Friday morning, 173,482 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, which equates to 64.3 per cent of the eligible population.

Read more: Ontario AstraZeneca recipients can book Pfizer or Moderna 2nd COVID shots

Just in Guelph, 68.8 per cent of the population have been immunized, while it’s 60 per cent in Wellington County.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

About 14,700 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or 5.4 per cent of the eligible population.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Click to play video: 'Ontario school boards doubt outdoor graduations possible this late in school year' Ontario school boards doubt outdoor graduations possible this late in school year
Ontario school boards doubt outdoor graduations possible this late in school year

Meanwhile, public health is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, raising the city’s case count to 4,423.

Trending Stories

Active cases fell by nine from the previous day to 75 with another 13 new recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,308 while the city’s COVID-19-related death toll of 40 remains the same. The most recent fatal case was reported on Tuesday.

Wellington County is reporting another fatal case of COVID-19 on Friday, raising its death toll to 39. The last fatal case was reported on May 28.

Another eight cases are being reported in the county, raising its total case count to 1,631.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active cases in the county fell to 27, with another eight people recovering from the virus. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,565.

Read more: Ontario asks for stronger border enforcement again, says variants are threatening reopening plan

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate climbed to 42.6 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 3.9 per cent.

There are 15 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including five in intensive care as of Wednesday.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph coronavirus tagGuelph COVID-19 tagguelph cases tagCOVID news tagGuelph vaccines tagguelph covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers