Nearly 5,300 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says another 5,274 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the region in the last day.

As of Friday morning, 173,482 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, which equates to 64.3 per cent of the eligible population.

Read more: Ontario AstraZeneca recipients can book Pfizer or Moderna 2nd COVID shots

Just in Guelph, 68.8 per cent of the population have been immunized, while it’s 60 per cent in Wellington County.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

About 14,700 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or 5.4 per cent of the eligible population.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

1:53 Ontario school boards doubt outdoor graduations possible this late in school year Ontario school boards doubt outdoor graduations possible this late in school year

Meanwhile, public health is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, raising the city’s case count to 4,423.

Active cases fell by nine from the previous day to 75 with another 13 new recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,308 while the city’s COVID-19-related death toll of 40 remains the same. The most recent fatal case was reported on Tuesday.

Wellington County is reporting another fatal case of COVID-19 on Friday, raising its death toll to 39. The last fatal case was reported on May 28.

Another eight cases are being reported in the county, raising its total case count to 1,631.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active cases in the county fell to 27, with another eight people recovering from the virus. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,565.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate climbed to 42.6 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 3.9 per cent.

There are 15 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including five in intensive care as of Wednesday.

Advertisement