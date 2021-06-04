SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario asks for stronger border enforcement again, says variants are threatening reopening plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2021 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier Doug Ford renews calls for tougher border controls' Premier Doug Ford renews calls for tougher border controls
WATCH ABOVE (May 13): Ontario stay-at-home order has been extended by two weeks until at least June 2. Bad news for businesses and for those who want to expand their outdoor activities as the weather steadily improves. But in making the announcement, Premier Doug Ford kept pointing a finger of blame in Ottawa's direction. Travis Dhanraj reports – May 13, 2021

Ontario is again asking the federal government to strengthen border enforcement, saying more infectious COVID-19 variants are threatening the province’s reopening plan.

In a letter to their federal counterparts, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones outlined the province’s concerns about the risks of international travel during the third wave of the pandemic.

Read more: Provinces working with Ottawa on plan to reopen U.S.-Canada border

They called for a federal requirement that fully vaccinated international travellers present proof of immunization and take a COVID-19 test on arrival.

Trending Stories

For international travellers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 a stronger quarantine regime should be in place, they wrote.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario asks feds for enhanced measures for interprovincial air travellers

Story continues below advertisement

“Ontario is committed to working with you to do whatever it takes to protect Canadians from the variant pandemic and future variants,” the ministers wrote.

“We urge you to heed these concerns and act now to finally secure our borders.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagChristine Elliott tagOntario COVID tagSylvia Jones tagOntario Borders tagOntario Borders Variants tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers