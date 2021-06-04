Menu

Canada

UN joins calls for Catholic Church to disclose residential school archives

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2021 12:10 pm
Click to play video: 'The effects of residential schools still transcends today, advocates say' The effects of residential schools still transcends today, advocates say
WATCH ABOVE: The effects of residential schools still transcends today, advocates say.

Warning: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. 

The United Nations’ human-rights special rapporteurs are calling on Canada and the Catholic Church to conduct prompt and thorough investigations into the finding of an unmarked burial site believed to contain the remains of 215 Indigenous children at a British Columbia residential school.

The UN special rapporteurs say in a news release today the investigations should examine the circumstances and responsibilities surrounding these deaths, including forensic examinations of any remains to allow for the identification and registration of missing children.

Read more: Catholic church’s ‘lack of commitment’ to share residential school records under scrutiny

They also called on Ottawa to undertake similar investigations in all other Indigenous residential schools across the country.

Story continues below advertisement

The UN special rapporteurs are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, which is the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system.

The experts say Canada’s judiciary should conduct criminal investigations into all suspicious deaths and allegations of torture and sexual violence against children kept in residential schools, and prosecute and sanction the perpetrators and concealers who may still be alive.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous youth reflect on intergenerational trauma from residential schools' Indigenous youth reflect on intergenerational trauma from residential schools
Indigenous youth reflect on intergenerational trauma from residential schools

The UN experts also urged the Catholic Church to provide full access to judicial authorities to the archives of the residential schools run by the institution, to conduct prompt and thorough internal and judicial investigations into these allegations, and to publicly disclose the result of those investigations.

Trending Stories

Earlier this week, a UN human rights office spokeswoman, Marta Hurtado also said Canada must ensure “prompt and exhaustive investigations” into the deaths and redouble efforts to find the whereabouts of missing children, including by searching unmarked graves.

Story continues below advertisement

Retired senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, called also for an independent investigation to examine all burial sites near former residential schools.

He told a House of Commons committee Thursday that such a probe should not be run by the federal government, but should be overseen by a parliamentary committee that will ensure it is done in a proper way.

Read more: Residential schools: What we know about their history and how many died

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has made $27 million in previously announced funding available to conduct further searches of possible residential school burial sites. He is expected to face further questions about his government’s response at a media availability today.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering with trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
