Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canadian economy lost 68,000 jobs in May as COVID-19 lockdowns continued

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2021 8:42 am
Click to play video: 'Beware summer job scams during COVID-19' Beware summer job scams during COVID-19
With summer ahead, experts say the heat is on employment scams and criminals are taking advantage during COVID-19. More than half of last year's victims were seeking work-from-home gigs and now students are being urged to watch out for fake job postings. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has more.

Statistics Canada says the economy lost 68,000 jobs in May as lockdowns to slow the COVID-19 continued.

The unemployment rate was 8.2 per cent in May, little changed from the 8.1 per cent in April because the number of unemployed people in Canada overall stayed relatively steady.

What changed is that more people dropped out of the labour force in May, including workers who simply got discouraged and gave up looking for work.

Trending Stories

Read more: Will Canadians ditch the office? Many want to keep working at home after the pandemic

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate would have been 10.7 per cent in May had it included in calculations those people who wanted to work but didn’t search for a job.

May’s job losses put the country about 571,100 jobs, or three per cent, below pre-pandemic levels seen in February 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada says employment in goods-producing sectors dropped for the first time since April 2020, including in manufacturing that saw a decline of 36,000 jobs in May.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagCanada economy tagjobs Canada tagcovid jobs tagStatistics Canada jobs tagcanada economy covid tagCanada jobs numbers tagjob losses may tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers