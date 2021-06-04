Menu

Crime

Suspect at large after home invasion robbery in north London

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted June 4, 2021 5:15 am
Alex_Schmidt via Getty Images

London police are searching for a suspect after a woman, asleep inside her home, was assaulted and robbed.

Investigators say two women were sleeping inside a home on Gunn Street shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday when one of them woke up to find a stranger inside the house.

The unidentified man demanded money and property. He alleged to have a knife, though no weapon was seen.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries after being assaulted.

The suspect then ran off, and officers searched the area but no arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20’s who was approximately 6 feet tall.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact London police or Crimestoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagCrimestoppers tagWoman Assaulted tagSuspect at Large tagsearch for suspect taghome invasion robbery tagGunn Street tag

