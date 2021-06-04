Suspect at large after home invasion robbery in north London

Send this page to someone via email

London police are searching for a suspect after a woman, asleep inside her home, was assaulted and robbed.

Investigators say two women were sleeping inside a home on Gunn Street shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday when one of them woke up to find a stranger inside the house.

The unidentified man demanded money and property. He alleged to have a knife, though no weapon was seen.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries after being assaulted.

The suspect then ran off, and officers searched the area but no arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20’s who was approximately 6 feet tall.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact London police or Crimestoppers.