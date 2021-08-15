Canada election: Perth–Wellington

Send this page to someone via email

Perth—Wellington encompasses all of Perth County, the Town of Minto, the townships of Mapleton and Wellington North. The largest population centre is Stratford.

Conservative John Nater captured this Ontario riding seat for a second term in the 2019 federal election. Nater garnered over 45 per cent of the vote. The Liberal Party’s Pirie Mitchell came in second place with 15,002 votes. Geoff Krauter of the Conservative Party finished in third, collecting 14.6 per cent of the vote.

Since its creation for the 2004 federal election, the riding of Perth—Wellington has continuously stayed blue.

Before Nater, Tory Gary Schellenberger won five successive elections for the Tories before retiring in 2014.

Immigrants make up nine per cent of this riding’s population, with common origin countries consisting of the U.K. and Mexico. The riding is home to 107,908 people, including 83,501 voters, according to Elections Canada.

Candidates

Conservative: John Nater (incumbent)