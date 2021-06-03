Canada Energy Regulator orders Trans Mountain to stop tree-clearing work on project

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Energy Regulator has issued an order stopping tree cutting and grass mowing across the entire $12.6-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

A statement from Trans Mountain says the regulator’s order was issued after a subcontractor started tree cutting and mowing activities without completing the necessary environmental compliance work.

The statement says no birds or bird nests were impacted by the clearing work.

Trans Mountain says it is working with the regulator to ensure and demonstrate it has the proper communications protocols in place for all contractors.

It doesn’t say how many workers are affected by the stop-work order or how long the shutdown could be for the pipeline project that spans from just north of Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a stop-work order in April to halt Trans Mountain construction through a Burnaby forest to protect hummingbirds and other migratory birds during nesting season.