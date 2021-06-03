Air Canada to begin flights to Italy without need to quarantine upon arrival

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada says it will begin operating COVID-19-tested flights to Rome, Italy, next month as the first Canadian carrier allowing travel to the country without the need for quarantine on arrival.

According to an update on the airline’s website, the flights will begin on July 2 and will be government-approved. Passengers would have to provide negative tests taken 48 hours before departing, and must take another one on arrival.

Prior to the announcement, travellers to the country needed to show a negative test obtained three days before arriving, and were required to self-isolate for 10 days afterwards — with another COVID-19 test at the end of that period.

Global News was directed to the airline’s website after asking for additional comment on the announcement.

Italy’s ministry of health classified “COVID-tested” flights as “flights that have been authorized by the Ministry of Health by means of a special ordinance.”

COVID-tested flights are already operating from several U.S. cities, according to the ministry. Apart from Canada, tested flights from Japan and the UAE have also been authorized entry into the country.

