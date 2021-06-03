SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada to begin flights to Italy without need to quarantine upon arrival

By David Lao Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 6:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Travel industry starting to plan trips for 2022 and beyond' Travel industry starting to plan trips for 2022 and beyond
WATCH ABOVE: Travel industry starting to plan trips for 2022 and beyond

Air Canada says it will begin operating COVID-19-tested flights to Rome, Italy, next month as the first Canadian carrier allowing travel to the country without the need for quarantine on arrival.

According to an update on the airline’s website, the flights will begin on July 2 and will be government-approved. Passengers would have to provide negative tests taken 48 hours before departing, and must take another one on arrival.

Read more: Many Canadians support potential COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel: poll

Prior to the announcement, travellers to the country needed to show a negative test obtained three days before arriving, and were required to self-isolate for 10 days afterwards — with another COVID-19 test at the end of that period.

Trending Stories

Global News was directed to the airline’s website after asking for additional comment on the announcement.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'UK minister says government must be careful with international travel amid rise of COVID-19 variants' UK minister says government must be careful with international travel amid rise of COVID-19 variants
UK minister says government must be careful with international travel amid rise of COVID-19 variants

Italy’s ministry of health classified “COVID-tested” flights as “flights that have been authorized by the Ministry of Health by means of a special ordinance.”

COVID-tested flights are already operating from several U.S. cities, according to the ministry. Apart from Canada, tested flights from Japan and the UAE have also been authorized entry into the country.

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus canada tagCanada tagItaly tagcovid-19 travel tagCanada. Travel tagtravel Canada tagcanada italy travel tagCOVID-19 tested flights tagitaly canada tagitaly flights tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers