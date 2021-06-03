COVID-19: 4 new cases for Peterborough area; nearly 81,400 have received first vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon as active cases continue to decline.

In its update issued at 4:15 p.m., the health unit reports 44 active cases, down three from 47 reported on Wednesday in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. . There were 48 reported on Tuesday.

There are now 1,449 resolved cases (seven additional cases since Wednesday), which make up 95.7 per cent of the 1,514 cumulative cases (an additional case was added to previous days).

Variant cases increased slightly to 692 from 690 reported 24 hours earlier. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23. The health unit serves

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Thursday. There are

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared May 31 after two staff members tested positive.

Workplace in Peterborough (#11): Declared on May 28. Case details not available.

Fairhaven long-term care: Declared on May 21. Involves a resident and two staff members, according to the city-run facility. The home says the first staff case and resident are linked, however, the second staff case is unrelated. On Monday, the home reported the resident was removed from the home’s isolation unit and returned to her living quarters.

Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 301 COVID-19 cases associated with 50 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Thursday afternoon:

Vaccination

On Thursday, the health unit reported 90,716 total vaccine doses have been administered at clinics. Of that number, 81,390 people have received their first dose while 9,388 people have received a first and second dose.

The health unit also reports that 62.6 per cent of the eligible population age 18 and older have received their first dose while 19.6 per cent of those age 12 to 17 have received their first dose.

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre and Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Clinics for youth aged 12 to 17 are scheduled June 15-17 at the Evinrude Centre.

Peterborough and area pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients:

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

