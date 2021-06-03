32 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 11,985, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 28 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,649 — 193 of which are active.

Seven of the new cases are in Bradford, while seven are in Innisfil, six are in New Tecumseth and four are in Barrie.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Essa, Gravenhurst, and Oro-Medonte.

Fifteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 10 are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 54.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,985 coronavirus cases, 92 per cent — or 11,013 — have recovered, while 25 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 870 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 533,761, including 8,801 deaths.