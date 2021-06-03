SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

32 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 5:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Students will not return to in-person learning for remainder of Ontario school year' Students will not return to in-person learning for remainder of Ontario school year
WATCH: Premier Doug Ford has announced schools in Ontario will remain closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year. He says this is based on modeling numbers from the government’s science advisory table that indicates sending students back to class rooms could result in a case spike. Marianne Dimain has more.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 11,985, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 28 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,649 — 193 of which are active.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario mulls earlier reopening, faster 2nd doses as concerns over variant rise

Seven of the new cases are in Bradford, while seven are in Innisfil, six are in New Tecumseth and four are in Barrie.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Essa, Gravenhurst, and Oro-Medonte.

Fifteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 10 are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 54.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 870 new COVID-19 cases, 4th straight day cases are below 1K

Of the region’s total 11,985 coronavirus cases, 92 per cent — or 11,013 — have recovered, while 25 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 870 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to  533,761, including 8,801 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Parents react to Ontario government call to keep schools closed' Parents react to Ontario government call to keep schools closed
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers