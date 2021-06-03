Menu

Canada

Canadian MPs unanimously condemn Air Canada for millions in executive bonuses

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 3:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau hopes Air Canada will explain bonuses paid out to airline’s executives after receiving government funding' Trudeau hopes Air Canada will explain bonuses paid out to airline’s executives after receiving government funding
During question period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about Air Canada paying out large bonuses to senior executives after receiving government funds to help the airline deal with losses incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of Parliament from all parties voted unanimously on Thursday to condemn Air Canada for paying out millions of dollars in executive bonuses while negotiating a COVID-19 support package with the federal government, refusing to honour customer refunds and laying off thousands of staff.

Bloc Québécois MP Xavier Barsalou-Duval put forward the motion, which states “that this House condemn the decision of senior management of Air Canada to pay themselves $20 million in executive bonuses when they’re received $6 billion in public assistance.”

Trending Stories

Air Canada informed shareholders on Monday that its top executives and managers were getting a combined $10 million in stock options and bonuses for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday called that “unacceptable.”

More to come.

