Canada

Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly recognizes ‘pandemic heroes’

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 3, 2021 3:49 pm
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MPP Donna Skelly has recognized 'pandemic heroes,' those she calls 'the best of who we can be during a time of crisis.'. View image in full screen
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MPP Donna Skelly has recognized 'pandemic heroes,' those she calls 'the best of who we can be during a time of crisis.'. ola.org

Progressive Conservative MPP Donna Skelly has honoured some of those who she says “represent the best of who we can be during a time of crisis.”

Skelly held a virtual “pandemic heroes” award ceremony to recognize the efforts of people within her Flamborough-Glanbrook riding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Ontario step closer to reopening plan as COVID-19 stay-at-home order set to end

One of those recognized is care co-ordinator Rebecca Fournier, who sacrificed time with her children by temporarily moving into St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence.

“I needed to be here, I was working really long hours,” said Fournier. “The nurses and the PSWs (personal support workers), I wanted to support them and encourage them, and I didn’t want to risk my family.”

Skelly also recognized principal Josie Pini at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Elementary School, who postponed her retirement due to COVID-19.

“I thought, what a terrible time to leave everyone, we were all in fear, we all had anxiety,” said Pini. “After 31 years, I just couldn’t leave this way.”

Read more: City of Hamilton schedules 2 pop-up, 2nd dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics

William and Olivia Pang, a brother and sister who’ve hosted a live virtual trivia contest every Friday for students at St. Thomas the Apostle Elementary school, were also recognized as pandemic heroes for keeping their school community connected during the pandemic.

“It was in a sense of camaraderie that we competed,” said principal Dean Younger. “We were hosting well over 130 to 150 families” by the time the school went back into our virtual learning mode in January and February.

Skelly stressed that “these are only a few of the everyday heroes.”

“There are so many extraordinary people in our community who have gone above and beyond in an effort to support others through the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

She points to school principals, teachers and support staff who ensured their students were safe, food bank volunteers who delivered meals to those most vulnerable and individuals who stepped up to make masks and cards, and organize phone trees and Zoom calls.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
