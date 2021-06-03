SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Health

New Brunswick reports 1 death, 16 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 3:19 pm
New Brunswick reported one death and 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

A person in their 70s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) has died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 44.

Out of the 16 new cases, three are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), five are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and eight are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

The province also announced that 65.8 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a release, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said the province has the vaccine available to provide 75 per cent of New Brunswickers with their first dose by Monday.

“Once we reach that goal, we will be able to move to the first phase in our path toward the Green level,” said Shephard.

Outbreak over at special care home in Grand Falls

Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak officially over at Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls, in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

On April 21, the province said an outbreak had been declared following a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility. Staff and residents of the facility were retested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak.

COVID-19 testing in Nackawic

 

The province said that a temporary outdoor, appointment-only COVID-19 testing clinic has been set up in the parking lot of the Nackawic Health Centre in response to recent possible public exposures in the area.

The testing clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,243. Since Wednesday, nine people have recovered for a total of 2,052 recoveries.

There have been 44 deaths, and the number of active cases is 146.

Five patients in total are hospitalized. Four patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

On Wednesday, 1,092 tests were conducted for a total of 339,506.

