Crime

Death of 22-year-old Gravenhurst, Ont., man likely not suspicious: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 3:28 pm
At the beginning of the investigation, the death was considered criminally suspicious, but it's now regarded as 'most likely not.'. View image in full screen
At the beginning of the investigation, the death was considered criminally suspicious, but it's now regarded as 'most likely not.'. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The death of a 22-year-old man whose body was found in Gravenhurst, Ont., about a week ago is likely not suspicious, an OPP investigator confirmed Thursday.

“We’re continuing with the death investigation on behalf of the coroner,” OPP Det. Insp. Matt Warner told Global News. “We have not come to a final conclusion yet.”

Read more: Police investigate after hiker discovers human remains in Gravenhurst, Ont.

At the beginning of the investigation, the death was considered criminally suspicious, but it’s now regarded as “most likely not.”

Trending Stories

Once the last parts of an investigation are finalized, Warner said officers will sit down with the coroner and review the file with input from the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service to come to a final determination on cause and manner of death.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police lay charge in missing person investigation after body found in Gravenhurst, Ont.

On May 19, investigators said a hiker in Gravenhurst discovered the body of Justin Evans, 22, who went missing in December 2020.

Last Friday, police charged Kenneth McKinney, 70, from Gravenhurst, with obstructing justice. He was released in custody and will appear in court in July.

