A fire that’s producing clouds of thick, black smoke is burning near along Highway 97, north of Vernon.

According to an eyewitness, the fire is happening at a lumber mill, around 17 kilometres north of Vernon, and that fire crews are on scene.

**STRUCTURE FIRE** has CLOSED #BCHwy97 north of #ArmstrongBC at Tonasket Rd. Emergency crews are on scene and assessment is in progress. There is no detour available at this time. Check @DriveBC for updates on this event. @TranBC pic.twitter.com/siTO4BlqB6 — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) June 3, 2021

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Grandview Flats Road North and Tonasket Road. A detour is not available.

More as this develops.