Simcoe County to increase service on Route 3 of LINX Transit

The County of Simcoe is increasing service on LINX Transit’s Route 3, between Barrie and Orillia, Ont., beginning Monday.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials have been monitoring transit ridership and have adjusted service levels accordingly.

The new change will bring service on Route 3 closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Currently, Route 3 operates five trips per day, including morning and afternoon services, but on Monday, three additional trips will be added.

The additional trips for Route 3 northbound will include departure times of 5:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:25 p.m. and 2:05 p.m. The additional trips for Route 3 southbound will include departure times of 10:05 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 1:25 p.m.

LINX Transit’s Route 3 moved to a reduced schedule due to low ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Georgian College and Lakehead University started to offer online classes.