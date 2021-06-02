B.C. reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd consecutive day

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday along with four additional deaths.

It was the second consecutive day in which new cases fell below 200, a threshold last seen in October 2020, and brought the seven-day average for new cases down to 254, the lowest it has been since Oct. 29.

Active cases fell again to 2,662, the lowest they have been since Oct. 30, 2020.

Of the new cases, 33 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 122 were in the Fraser Health region, two were in the Island Health region, 33 were in the Interior Health region and four were in the Northern Health region

The number of patients in hospital also declined to 246, while the number of patients in critical or intensive care fell to 70.

More than 3.15 million people, accounting for more than 61 per cent of B.C.’s entire population, has now had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 71 per cent of B.C. adults have had a first dose, while more than 68 per cent of people aged 12 and older have had their first shot.

The pace the province is administering second doses is also accelerating, with nearly 17,000 second jabs reported Wednesday.

Just over four per cent of B.C.’s population has had a second shot.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 144,667 cases and 1,707 deaths.

