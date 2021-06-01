SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Daily cases in B.C. drop below 200 for first time since late October

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 6:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Will B.C.’mix and match’ COVID-19 vaccines?' Will B.C.’mix and match’ COVID-19 vaccines?
Keith Baldrey reports on whether the 'mix and match' philsophy will be used in B.C. when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

B.C. has reported fewer than 200 daily cases of COVID-19 for the first time since last October.

Health officials recorded 184 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, along with no new deaths. The province last reported fewer than 200 cases on Oct. 20, 2020.

Forty-eight of the cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 113 were in the Fraser Health region, and 19 were in Interior Health. Just one case was recorded in Island Health while Northern Health had two cases.

Click to play video: 'The National advisory Committee on immunization changes to vaccine mixing and matching' The National advisory Committee on immunization changes to vaccine mixing and matching
The National advisory Committee on immunization changes to vaccine mixing and matching

The seven-day average for new cases is 262, the lowest since Oct. 30.

After dipping significantly over the weekend, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose by five to 254, with 80 patients in intensive care.

Read more: B.C. expected to allow mixing and matching for second COVID-19 vaccine dose

On Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province dropped below 3,000 for the first time since Nov. 2. The number of active cases in the province dipped again Tuesday to 2,800.

The province said 70.4 per cent of all adults in B.C. and 67 per cent of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In total, just over 3.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered in B.C.

Those who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to opt for either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna product as their second dose, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization said Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Study shows COVID-19 vaccine mixing produces ‘robust immune response’: Dr. Tam' Study shows COVID-19 vaccine mixing produces ‘robust immune response’: Dr. Tam
Study shows COVID-19 vaccine mixing produces ‘robust immune response’: Dr. Tam

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief medical officer, said pairing AstraZeneca’s viral vector technology with either of the two mRNA products is safe and effective, citing the “strength of emerging evidence and … decades of experience with vaccines.”

Read more: NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to announce B.C.’s plan to allow mixing and matching of different types of COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press

