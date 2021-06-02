RCMP played a ‘clear and unavoidable role’ in Canada’s residential schools tragedy: Blair

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) played a “clear and unavoidable” role in the “tragedy” of residential schools in Canada, the country’s Public Safety Minister says.

Bill Blair made the comments during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security Wednesday afternoon.

The minister also acknowledged “the role of the government in which we all serve.”

Blair’s remarks come almost a week after the remains of more than 200 children were discovered buried on the grounds of a former residential school in British Columbia.

On Thursday, the chief of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc confirmed it had found the remains of the 215 children, buried on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The remains were found using ground-penetrating radar.

Blair expressed his “sincere and deepest sympathies,” saying the “the tragic legacy of residential schools and the government of Canada’s role could not be illustrated more profoundly then through the discovery of the children’s graves.”

Blair said over the past two years, including today, he has “spent considerable time” discussing the RCMP’s “work towards reconciliation” with the force’s commissioner Brenda Lucki.

“And the RCMP and the Commissioner have assured me that the RCMP will offer its full support as we seek to learn more about the events in Kamloops and to provide assistance as required in communities right across Canada,” he said.

Blair said as Canada mourns with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation and all Indigenous people, “it’s very clear that we must continue to strive to improve upon the services provided to Indigenous people and communities across Canada.”

In the days since the remains were discovered, First Nations leaders and advocates have warned that this is only the beginning, and that there are many missing children left to be found.

In an interview with Global News on Monday, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde said the federal government must act swiftly to determine if there are other burial sites out there.

“There was over 130 residential schools in Canada, and it happened at every school.”

Bellegarde said the discovery of the unmarked burial sites has made the truth undeniable.

“You’ve got to get the sonar technology that’s required to do the proper investigations and research and get this done sooner than later, because families need to know. Families need that healing time,” Bellegarde said.

According to the Truth and Reconcilliation Commission (TRC) — a body mandated with researching and telling Canadians about the truth of the residential school system — at least 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Métis children passed through the residential school system in Canada.

After a years-long investigation, the TRC said it estimates there were at least 3,200 deaths at residential schools across the country.

However, in a report, the TRC said due to “limitations in the records, it is probable that there are many student deaths that have not been recorded in the register because the record of the death has not yet been located.”

Speaking during a take-note debate Tuesday evening, NDP MP Leah Gazan called for all residential school sites to be blocked off “immediately” as “active crime scenes” so that “Indigenous nations, survivors and families can decide how they want to proceed in their search for their loved ones.”

Opposition parties have also called on the federal Liberal government to move swiftly to enact specific recommendations laid out by the TRC in 2015 with regards to missing children and burial information.

Anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience can access a 24-hour, toll-free and confidential National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.