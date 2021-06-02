Menu

Crime

Kingston man arrested at downtown business after making threats with knife

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 6:50 pm
21 year old Kingston man charged with assault with a weapon and several other charges after he made threats to a downtown store security guard. View image in full screen
21 year old Kingston man charged with assault with a weapon and several other charges after he made threats to a downtown store security guard. Global Kingston

Earlier Monday afternoon, police in Kingston, Ont., responded to a report of a male entering a business on Montreal Street who refused to wear a mask in keeping with public safety orders and became belligerent with a security guard.

They say 21-year-old Shane Smith from Kingston became confrontational with the guard before pulling a large knife from his pants-pocket and threatening to stab the security guard.

Read more: Kingston Police arrest stabbing suspect

Smith proceeded to smash a hole in the wall near the entrance with his head, and pulled a fire alarm before leaving the building.

Smith was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, and uttering threats to cause death.

