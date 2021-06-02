Menu

Crime

Victim impact statements read ahead of sentencing for Edmonton chiropractor guilty of sex assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2021 3:38 pm
Dr. Ronald Latch, an Edmonton chiropractor, has been charged with sexual assault. View image in full screen
Dr. Ronald Latch, an Edmonton chiropractor, has been charged with sexual assault. Supplied by EPS

Former patients of a chiropractor who admitted to sexually touching them with his hands and a vibrating tool say the assaults left them emotionally destroyed and unable to form healthy relationships with men.

Victim impact statements of the six women were read during a sentencing hearing Wednesday for 67-year-old Ronald Latch in the Court of Queen’s Bench in Edmonton.

Read more: Edmonton chiropractor admits to sexually assaulting 6 female patients in 1980s

Latch, who started working as a chiropractor in 1981, pleaded guilty in March to six counts of sexual assault, which happened between 1981 and 1990.

One woman said in her statement that she was a child when Latch repeatedly assaulted her in his office, and the experience left her with uncontrollable anger and self-loathing.

After the statements were read to the court, an emotional Latch apologized for violating his patients’ trust.

Read more: Edmonton chiropractor now facing 13 additional sex assault charges

Crown prosecutors and Latch’s lawyer are both recommending a sentence of two years in jail minus one day and two years probation.

Justice Marta Burns is expected to deliver a sentence Wednesday afternoon.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
