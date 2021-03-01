Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton chiropractor admits to sexually assaulting 6 female patients in 1980s

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2021 3:22 pm
Dr. Ronald Latch, an Edmonton chiropractor, has been charged with sexual assault.
Dr. Ronald Latch, an Edmonton chiropractor, has been charged with sexual assault. Supplied by EPS

An Edmonton chiropractor has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting six female patients between 1981 and 1990.

Ronald Harry Latch, who is 67, was facing multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual interference and gross indecency against eight girls and women.

Read more: Edmonton chiropractor now facing 13 additional sex assault charges

He was charged in March 2019 after one of his victims reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted as a child in the 1980s when she attended his clinic for appointments.

Trending Stories

Seven other women came forward to police and reported they had also been sexually assaulted.

Read more: Edmonton chiropractor charged with sexual assault in alleged 1986 incidents

Story continues below advertisement

Latch pleaded guilty Monday to six counts in the Court of Queen’s Bench.

Latch admitted in an agreed statement of facts to massaging some of the patients’ breasts and using a vibrating tool between others’ legs.

The case is to return to court for a pre-sentence report on June 2.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sexual AssaultEdmonton crimeCourt of Queen's BenchEdmonton courtEdmonton chiropractorEdmonton chiropractor Ronald Harry LatchEdmonton chiropractor sexual assaultEdmonton sexual assault caseRonald Harry LatchRonald Harry Latch courtRonald Latch
Flyers
More weekly flyers