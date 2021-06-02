Penticton amusement park staff berated by parents for enforcing mask-wearing on children

Send this page to someone via email

A popular Okanagan outdoor amusement park said the business is being harassed by parents who don’t agree with its mask-wearing policy for children.

Diana Stirling, owner of Locolanding Adventure Park in Penticton, B.C., said the anger and aggression from customers are increasing since the attraction opened for its 20th season on Easter long weekend, and culminated on Monday when a teenaged staff member broke down in tears.

“It’s just relentless. They just won’t stop attacking us online or to my staff in person,” Stirling told Global News.

“They won’t accept that we have a mask policy for all ages and we have this mask policy in order to open our business. If we do not have this level of protection in place, we can’t operate the attractions.”

The Locolanding Amusement Park in Penticton, B.C.

The staff member, who was emotionally distraught after being berated by a parent, is a youth member of the Penticton Indian Band (PIB).

The youth was wearing an orange shirt as a sign of respect and mourning for the children whose remains have been found at a former residential school in Kamloops.

All proceeds generated on May 31 were donated to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

“We immediately asked them to leave our park. It is not tolerated and to have our staff in tears, especially on that day, was even more elevated,” Stirling said.

“We have all teenage staff. The majority of them, it’s their first job and these parents are relentless. Our policy is in place for a reason. It’s for the health and safety of all guests and staff.”

Stirling said wearing a mask is mandatory for all ages in areas of the park where social distancing is not possible.

“We are asking that anybody who walks through our gates has a mask, and in the areas where social distancing is not able to happen, a mask must be worn,” she said.

“When our staff is harnessing your child on the high-level ropes course, when they are checking the seatbelt and you adjust your helmet on the go-karts, they are right up against you.”

When children and parents are safely secured and begin their attraction, they can take off their masks, with the exception of the Badlands outdoor inflatable park.

Badlands – the largest outdoor inflatable park in Canada — features slides, big baller, extreme ninja course, emoji pop-ups, a climbing wall and the extreme balance platform.

Stirling said the business crafted a unique COVID-19 safety plan in collaboration with Interior Health and WorksafeBC so it could fully open for the season.

“It is our business decision supported by Interior Health,” she said.

She said the business has become the target of nasty online reviews for enforcing its mask policy.

Stirling spoke out on social media this week to shine a light on the hardship the small business and its young staff are facing.

“I have been called discriminatory; shameful; ‘a Nazi;’ in human rights violation; that we are ‘abusing children;’ rude and unprofessional; that I’m ‘trying to kill children;’ — for protecting the safety of my staff and our guests,” she wrote on Facebook.

Stirling is asking customers who have had positive experiences at Locolanding to also write reviews.

She said she has a zero-tolerance policy for abusive or harassing behaviour.

“It’s very simple. If you don’t like it, please don’t visit us,” Stirling said. “I will go to the ends of the earth to protect my staff.”

B.C.’s mandatory mask policy for public indoor settings stipulates that children under the age of 12 are exempt.

Global News has reached out to Interior Health for comment.