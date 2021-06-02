22 reported in Saskatchewan ICUs, 130 new COVID-19 infections

Send this page to someone via email

One COVID-19-related death was reported in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total up to 541 since the pandemic began.

The recently deceased was in their 70s and from the north west zone, according to the Saskatchewan government.

Health officials said on Wednesday there were 130 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 46,964. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 46 new infections.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 131 from 134 on Tuesday.

According to the provincial government, 38 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 10,812.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 103 patients with COVID-19: 81 are receiving inpatient care and 22 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,285 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 45,138 following 116 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,798 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 865,803 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 740,251 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

