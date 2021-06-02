Menu

Canada

Family literacy hub to open in northern Saskatchewan, will service La Ronge and area

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 2:47 pm
Northern Saskatchewan families will soon have extra support for their children's literacy, as La Ronge and Area Family Literacy Hub prepares to open in July. View image in full screen
Northern Saskatchewan families will soon have extra support for their children's literacy, as La Ronge and Area Family Literacy Hub prepares to open in July. Provided / Saskatchewan Government

A new family literacy hub is opening in La Ronge in July will be the first of its kind in northern Saskatchewan.

Aimed at strengthening children’s literacy in the area, The La Ronge and Area Family Literacy Hub is being established by KidsFirst North.

The hub will be located in the nisto ihtāwina Early Years Family Resource Centre, a partner of the initiative. It will serve families in the tri-communities of La Ronge, Air Ronge and Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

It’s one of several provincially-funded literacy hubs in Saskatchewan offering programs and resources for families with children aged six and under.

Click to play video: 'Program designed to improve student literacy' Program designed to improve student literacy
Program designed to improve student literacy – Nov 30, 2020

“Literacy is so important for children’s learning and development, and parents really are their child’s first teacher,” said Dustin Duncan, Saskatchewan’s education minister.

“Saskatchewan’s Family Literacy Hubs offers great supports — even during a pandemic. It is inspiring to see how these hubs have continued to serve families.”

The ministry of education said it is something that is much needed in northern Saskatchewan.

The hub provides virtual programming, lending out laptops, supporting parents with learning at home, building literacy kits for families and leading physically distanced and outdoor events such as story walks.

Read more: ‘We cannot afford to wait’: Alberta reading expert warns struggling readers falling further behind

“The La Ronge and Area Family Literacy Hub will provide an opportunity for Northern families to access, learn and engage in family literacy programs that relate to their experiences as Northern residents,” said Rebecca Clark, KidsFirst North program manager.

The new hub will carry on Elders’ tradition of drumming while storytelling, with participants gathering around a large drum and playing it together while building their literacy skills.

Other literacy hubs operate in Moose Jaw, Swift Current, Rosetown, Lloydminster, Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Gravelbourg.

Click to play video: 'Word on the Street Festival advocates literacy in Sask.' Word on the Street Festival advocates literacy in Sask.
Word on the Street Festival advocates literacy in Sask – Sep 24, 2017
