Nova Scotia, feds commit $25 million in funding to upgrade more than 70 schools

The federal government, as well as the province of Nova Scotia, is committing more than $25 million in funding to provide retrofits, repairs and upgrades to schools throughout the province.

The projects will vary by region and school and will include energy efficiency improvements, improved accessibility and interior and exterior repairs.

“Nova Scotia is a growing, vibrant province, and our schools are the heart of our communities,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a release.

“This significant investment, which is over and above regular capital repairs, will improve the school and learning experience for our students and staff from one end of the province to the other.”

The Government of Canada will provide more than $20.5 million through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The province will contribute more than $5 million.

Schools that are part of the Halifax Regional Centre for Education will get the most funding, with $4.9 million to improve 14 schools.

A regional breakdown for funding in other areas is as follows:

$4.1 million to improve nine schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education.

$4.3 million to improve six schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education.

$3.5 million to improve 11 schools in the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education.

$3.7 million to improve six schools in the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial.

$2 million to improve seven schools in the South Shore Regional Centre for Education.

$1.5 million to improve three schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education.

$1.7 million to improve 20 schools in the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education.

“An investment in our schools and classrooms is an investment in our students, teachers and staff,” said Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, in the release.

“By partnering with the Government of Canada, we are improving dozens of schools in Nova Scotia, ensuring more comfortable places to learn.”

Some of the projects will include new windows, upgraded building systems, new elevators, new roofs or roof repairs, facade upgrades and painting.